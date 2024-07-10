 Cholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreCholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending

Cholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending

Following directives from Collector Asheesh Singh, teams from the health department, public health engineering, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and SDMs inspected kitchens and water sources in hostels, dormitories, ashrams and coaching institutes, collecting samples from suspected sites.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 01:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials disclosed that 60 out of 175 water samples collected from various places in the city were found 'unsatisfactory'. According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, bacterial growth was found in these samples and they are unsafe for drinking. 'Sample report of about 10 samples is still pending. We will share a cumulative report and will share it with the administration,' Dr Saitya said. Department sources said that growth of coliform bacteria has been found in water samples and its consumption may cause gastric diseases.

Following directives from Collector Asheesh Singh, teams from the health department, public health engineering, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and SDMs inspected kitchens and water sources in hostels, dormitories, ashrams and coaching institutes, collecting samples from suspected sites.

Read Also
Bhopal: Balcony Collapses At Govt-Run Hamidia Hospital 48 Hours After False Ceiling Caves In At...
article-image

This inspection was prompted by six deaths at Bal Ashram of Yugpurush Dham, NGO with Cholera identified as a factor in some cases. Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which collected 52 water samples from various locations, expects to receive their report by Wednesday.

Read Also
MP: In A First, Crooks Posing As Bhopal Cops Dupe Student's Father In Bihar Of Rs 75k
article-image

Consumption may cause diarrhoea, vomiting

Cautioning people against drinking contaminated water, district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said, 'Contaminated water can transmit diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and dysentery. People should consume water after boiling it.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending

Cholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending

Indore: SSH Achieves Milestone With 100 Free Bone Marrow Transplant

Indore: SSH Achieves Milestone With 100 Free Bone Marrow Transplant

MP: School In Jobat Runs In PM Awas Building's Verandah

MP: School In Jobat Runs In PM Awas Building's Verandah

Shaping Futures: MP Govt Relaxes Minimum Age Limit For Class 9 Admissions

Shaping Futures: MP Govt Relaxes Minimum Age Limit For Class 9 Admissions

MP: Mughal-Era Heritage In Crisis, District Authorities Begin Kundi Bhandara Excavation

MP: Mughal-Era Heritage In Crisis, District Authorities Begin Kundi Bhandara Excavation