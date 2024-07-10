Cholera Scare In Indore: 60 Water Samples Found 'Unsatisfactory', More Reports Pending

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials disclosed that 60 out of 175 water samples collected from various places in the city were found 'unsatisfactory'. According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, bacterial growth was found in these samples and they are unsafe for drinking. 'Sample report of about 10 samples is still pending. We will share a cumulative report and will share it with the administration,' Dr Saitya said. Department sources said that growth of coliform bacteria has been found in water samples and its consumption may cause gastric diseases.

Following directives from Collector Asheesh Singh, teams from the health department, public health engineering, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and SDMs inspected kitchens and water sources in hostels, dormitories, ashrams and coaching institutes, collecting samples from suspected sites.

This inspection was prompted by six deaths at Bal Ashram of Yugpurush Dham, NGO with Cholera identified as a factor in some cases. Meanwhile, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which collected 52 water samples from various locations, expects to receive their report by Wednesday.

Consumption may cause diarrhoea, vomiting

Cautioning people against drinking contaminated water, district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said, 'Contaminated water can transmit diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and dysentery. People should consume water after boiling it.'