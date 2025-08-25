Cracks Appear In 45-Year-Old Bond Between Nath & Digviyaya; Scindia Says He Does Not Want To Go Into The Past | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cracks seem to be appearing in the 45-year-old friendship between the two former chief ministers, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

During the 2023 assembly election, their relationship began to deteriorate, but now, it has turned into a major squabble. Both Digvijaya and Nath blamed each other for the fall of the Congress government five years ago.

After Digvijaya’s statement and Nath’s strong reaction, the Congress has begun to discuss the issue. Both the leaders have been friends since 1980. Amid the tug-of-war in the Congress, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he did not want to go into the past.

According to sources, the main reason for Digvijaya’s anger is that his son Jaivardhan Singh has been made Guna district Congress president. After the expulsion of his brother Lakshman Singh from the party, the appointment of his son as Guna DCC president is considered the second shock for Digvijaya.

He poured out his anger by blaming Nath for the fall of the Congress government. There was a dispute between the two leaders over the distribution of tickets before the 2023 assembly election.

After the party’s defeat in the election, both the leaders kept away from active politics in the state. The rift in the Congress may deepen after the differences between these two leaders have come to light.

The internal squabbling in the Congress has given an opportunity to the BJP to take a jibe at the party.

Former minister Narottam Mishra said he had been saying that Digvijaya was actually running the Congress government, which Nath also admitted.