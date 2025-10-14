Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

Snatchers Striking At Will, 35 Cases In Last Three Months In Bhopal | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Looters and snatchers are striking at will as the city witnessed three incidents of snatching in a single day on Monday while openly challenging the police and exposing serious lapses in patrolling and security arrangements.

All three incidents took place on Monday night under the limit of Bagsewania, Habibganj, and Piplani police station. The culprits, riding motorcycles, targeted lone commuters snatching gold jewellery and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

The first incident occurred in Asharam Nagar, Bagsewania, where a woman named Bachla Bai was walking home when two unidentified bikers snatched her gold chain and sped away. She informed her family after reaching home following which her son Girish lodged a complaint with the police.

In the second case near Vivek Apartment under Habibganj police station limits, Sunita (35) was heading to work when two men on a motorcycle suddenly approached and snatched her mobile phone. Despite her cries for help, the miscreants managed to escape.

The third incident took place in Piplani where Rishabh Sharma was walking along the road when bike-borne robbers targeted him and fled with his mobile phone before he could react.

Police have registered separate cases in all three incidents against unidentified bike-borne miscreants. CCTV footage from all three routes is being examined to trace the accused, police officials said.