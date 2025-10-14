 Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

Looters and snatchers are striking at will as the city witnessed three incidents of snatching in a single day on Monday while openly challenging the police and exposing serious lapses in patrolling and security arrangements

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Snatchers Striking At Will, 35 Cases In Last Three Months In Bhopal | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Looters and snatchers are striking at will as the city witnessed three incidents of snatching in a single day on Monday while openly challenging the police and exposing serious lapses in patrolling and security arrangements.

All three incidents took place on Monday night under the limit of Bagsewania, Habibganj, and Piplani police station. The culprits, riding motorcycles, targeted lone commuters snatching gold jewellery and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Parked Car Catches Fire Near Bansal Hospital; Locals Rush With Buckets To Control...
article-image

The first incident occurred in Asharam Nagar, Bagsewania, where a woman named Bachla Bai was walking home when two unidentified bikers snatched her gold chain and sped away. She informed her family after reaching home following which her son Girish lodged a complaint with the police.

In the second case near Vivek Apartment under Habibganj police station limits, Sunita (35) was heading to work when two men on a motorcycle suddenly approached and snatched her mobile phone. Despite her cries for help, the miscreants managed to escape.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Mumbai News: BMC To Hold Public Hearing On SGNP Zonal Master Plan Post-Diwali
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud Case: Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Duping Vashi Firm Of ₹45.5 Lakh By Impersonating Owner On WhatsApp
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Sees Steady Rise In Ridership After Final Phase Launch; Officials Optimistic About Reducing Local Train Load
Mumbai News: Byculla Cable-Stayed East-West Connector Now 72% Complete, Deadline Extended To May 2026
Mumbai News: Byculla Cable-Stayed East-West Connector Now 72% Complete, Deadline Extended To May 2026

The third incident took place in Piplani where Rishabh Sharma was walking along the road when bike-borne robbers targeted him and fled with his mobile phone before he could react.

Police have registered separate cases in all three incidents against unidentified bike-borne miscreants. CCTV footage from all three routes is being examined to trace the accused, police officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Rudra Betting Racket; Marco In Dubai Kept Control Through Whatsapp Login

Bhopal News: Rudra Betting Racket; Marco In Dubai Kept Control Through Whatsapp Login

Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

MP News: Tension Diffused In Gwalior; October 15 Protest Called Off By Warring Groups

MP News: Tension Diffused In Gwalior; October 15 Protest Called Off By Warring Groups

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department

MP News: Tracing Coldrif Bottle Buyers An Uphill Task, Says Food and Drug Administration Department