Bhopal News: Parked Car Catches Fire Near Bansal Hospital; Locals Rush With Buckets To Control Blaze--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a parked car in Bhopal on Tuesday.

A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media. The viral clip shows the vehicle completely engulfed in flames, smoke rising into the air.

People can be seen running in panic, trying to douse the fire with water and move their vehicles to safety.

Check out the video below :

The incident occurred near Bhopal's Bansal Hospital, located in the Manisha Market area of Shahpura on Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the quick action of local people helped prevent a bigger accident.

According to eyewitnesses, a Scorpio car was parked on the service road in front of the hospital when smoke suddenly started rising from its bonnet. Within moments, the vehicle caught fire. The car was empty at the time, and there was no one inside.

The incident caused chaos for a while as residents and shopkeepers ran to move other vehicles parked nearby to prevent them from catching fire.

The visuals have sparked concern among locals about the need for emergency response equipment in busy market areas.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which is suspected to be due to a short circuit in the car’s wiring system.