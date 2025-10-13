Bhopal-Vidisha Bypass Caves In, Major Tragedy Averted; 100-Meter Stretch Sinks 20 Feet | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was narrowly avoided on Monday afternoon after a large section of the Bhopal-Vidisha eastern bypass near Kalyanpur Railway Overbridge suddenly caved in.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as traffic was light at the time. The incident occurred around 12 noon near Bilkhiriya, when nearly 100 meters of the road, about 50 meters wide, collapsed to a depth of 20 feet.

Eyewitnesses said locals tried contacting police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) soon after the collapse, but received no response for nearly an hour. One police officer eventually reached the spot and alerted higher officials. The NHAI later clarified that the damaged section falls under Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

MPRDC officials said the road was built in 2013 by M/s Transstroy Pvt. Ltd. under a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model. The contract was terminated in 2020 due to the company’s failure to comply with terms. Restoration work began immediately and is expected to take about a week. Divisional Manager Sonal Sinha said, “The collapse appears to be due to retaining wall failure. Routine inspections had shown no visible cracks earlier.”

Read Also Bhopal News: Police Shield Their Own As Plaints Pile Up

Police have diverted traffic to one lane to ensure safety. Sukhi Sewaniya police station in-charge Rambabu Chaudhary said that officers are deployed on-site to manage movement and prevent any mishap.

Retaining wall failure

Preliminary investigations indicate the collapse was caused by failure of one side of the retaining wall, possibly weakened by accumulated rainwater in adjoining farmland. The sinking disrupted traffic on a key route connecting Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur and Sagar.

Probe panel formed

MPRDC Managing Director Bharat Yadav has set up a three-member technical committee comprising Chief Engineer B.S. Meena, General Manager Manoj Gupta, and General Manager RS Chandel. The team will submit a detailed report on causes of collapse. “If any negligence or irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” Yadav said.