MP News: Govt To Procure Kodo Kutki For First Time; Cabinet Approves Procurement From Districts Producing Millets |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, the Cabinet on Tuesday decided to procure kodo and kutki from farmers in the districts producing the millets.

Under the aegis of the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Protsahan Yojana, Kodo and Kutki would be purchased from districts such as Jabalpur, Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Chhindwara, Anuppur, Umaria, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singhrauli.

The Shri Anna Consortium of Farmer-Producer Company Limited (Sri Anna Federation) will procure the millets. Kutki produced in kharif 2025 will be procured at the rate of Rs 3,500 per quintal, and Kodo at Rs 2,500 per quintal. A total of 30,000 metric tonnes of the millets will be procured. The state government will provide an interest-free loan of Rs 80 crore to the Sri Anna Federation from the state’s Price Stabilisation Fund.

The farmers will also get an incentive of Rs 1,000 per quintal through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Silk Samagra 2 Yojana gets nod

The Cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the Centre’s Silk Samagra 2 Yojana with a 25% state share. It will be implemented as the Resham Samridhi Yojana. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive assistance in 23 activities related to silk production.

CM asks ministers to organise Govardhan Puja in constituencies

Before the Cabinet meeting, CM Mohan Yadav addressed the ministers and urged them to organise Govardhan Puja publicly as per folk tradition in their respective areas. The government has also decided to organise activities on the theme of ‘Industry and Employment Year’ from the state’s Foundation Day on November 1 up to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Jayanti on December 25.