 MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager

MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager

The raids were conducted simultaneously at three locations of assistant manager; EOW had recently received against him about alleged corruption he committed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations of assistant manager of Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society in Katni district and unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees, officials said.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at three locations of assistant manager Sushil Kumar Gupta. The EOW had recently received against him about alleged corruption he committed.

After verification, an FIR was registered against him under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

So far, immovable property worth ?2.7 crore and vehicles worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered. The property was acquired in the names of family members.

FPJ Shorts
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Allegedly Extorted ₹169 Crore In Bribes, Reddy Says He Was Pressured Not To Reveal Details
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
Vasai-Virar Illegal Construction Case: Ex-VVCMC Chief Anil Pawar Used Wife As Front To Launder Crores, She Received Upto ₹95 Lakh Monthly Without Doing Work
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
ED Probe: Suspended Vasai-Virar Town Planning Deputy Director YS Reddy Allegedly Amassed ₹51.77 Crore In Bribes, Spent On Luxury Lifestyle
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer
Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer
Read Also
MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation
article-image

The EOW formed three teams and began simultaneous searches at Sushil Kumar Gupta's house in Basadi and Banheri village in Barwara, his farmhouse, flour mills, rice mills, oil mills and warehouse.

He received approximately Rs 50 lakh as salary in his 15 years of service, while his immovable properties alone are worth over Rs 4 crore.

He acquired all these properties in his own and family members' names in last 10 years. Furthermore, the team also obtained information about the purchase of several bank accounts, lockers, and agricultural land from Sushil. I nvestigation into bank accounts and other investments is underway.

Properties

Two motorcycles were recovered from Sushil's house and farmhouse. One tractor, one pickup vehicle and agricultural equipment worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered. Properties found during search:

- Luxury living equipment in house in Basadi village: Rs 11.18 lakh.

- Farmhouse in Basadi: Rs 29.56 lakh

- Rice mills, oil mills in Banheri village: Rs 8.39 lakh

- Warehouse in Basadi village: Rs 2.2 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager

MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager

Bhopal News: Rudra Betting Racket; Marco In Dubai Kept Control Through Whatsapp Login

Bhopal News: Rudra Betting Racket; Marco In Dubai Kept Control Through Whatsapp Login

Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

Bhopal News: Looters Strike At Will, Three Snatching Incidents In 1 Day

MP News: Tension Diffused In Gwalior; October 15 Protest Called Off By Warring Groups

MP News: Tension Diffused In Gwalior; October 15 Protest Called Off By Warring Groups

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Gives ₹7,000 Crore Projects To Urban Bodies