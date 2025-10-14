MP News: Properties Worth Crores Unearthed In Katni; EOW Searches At Assistant Co-Op Society Manager | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations of assistant manager of Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Society in Katni district and unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees, officials said.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at three locations of assistant manager Sushil Kumar Gupta. The EOW had recently received against him about alleged corruption he committed.

After verification, an FIR was registered against him under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

So far, immovable property worth ?2.7 crore and vehicles worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered. The property was acquired in the names of family members.

The EOW formed three teams and began simultaneous searches at Sushil Kumar Gupta's house in Basadi and Banheri village in Barwara, his farmhouse, flour mills, rice mills, oil mills and warehouse.

He received approximately Rs 50 lakh as salary in his 15 years of service, while his immovable properties alone are worth over Rs 4 crore.

He acquired all these properties in his own and family members' names in last 10 years. Furthermore, the team also obtained information about the purchase of several bank accounts, lockers, and agricultural land from Sushil. I nvestigation into bank accounts and other investments is underway.

Properties

Two motorcycles were recovered from Sushil's house and farmhouse. One tractor, one pickup vehicle and agricultural equipment worth lakhs of rupees were also recovered. Properties found during search:

- Luxury living equipment in house in Basadi village: Rs 11.18 lakh.

- Farmhouse in Basadi: Rs 29.56 lakh

- Rice mills, oil mills in Banheri village: Rs 8.39 lakh

- Warehouse in Basadi village: Rs 2.2 crore.