 MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation

MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation

Tanya Mittal's statements on Bigg Boss are sending a negative message to society

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint against Bigg Boss fame Tanya Mittal has been filed by social media influencer Faizan Ansari in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the Divisional Commissioner's office, Faizan Ansari alleges that Tanya Mittal is tarnishing Gwalior's reputation by continuously making false statements.

Faizan says that Tanya Mittal's statements on Bigg Boss are sending a negative message to society. He has demanded that the administration take appropriate action in this matter.

Read Also
MP Travel Mart 2025: 'Jaisa Aurat Ko Mayke Jaake Lagta Hai...' Panchayat Actress Sunita Rajwar...
article-image

Tanya Mittal recently entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Since her entry, she has been in the headlines nationwide for her statements and controversies.

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Announces All 6 Candidates For Bihar Polls
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
Shocking Video: 14-Year-Old Drives Hyundai Creta, Crashes Into Wall Outside House In MP’s Dewas
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun Ride
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Distributes Appointment Letters To 1,456 Candidates

Tanya said on Bigg Boss that she comes from a very wealthy family. Her house is more expensive than five-star and seven-star hotels and is extremely luxurious.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Parked Car Catches Fire Near Bansal Hospital; Locals Rush With Buckets To Control...
article-image

Tanya told that she employs numerous servants for various tasks, from cooking to other tasks. She also said that she has bodyguards for her security.

Regarding her business, Tanya said that she has a variety of businesses, including sarees.

Tanya mentioned that she owns a collection of luxury cars. She also discussed her lifestyle on the show. She said that she goes to Agra for coffee and eats dal at a Delhi hotel. She also made another controversial remark, which landed her in the crosshairs of trolls.

She said that the biscuits she eats come from London, and that she flies to Dubai to eat baklava. After eating the baklava, she immediately returns on the next flight.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shahpura Thana, Minal Enclave, DPS School...

Bhopal Power Cut October 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shahpura Thana, Minal Enclave, DPS School...

MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation

MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation

MP Travel Mart 2025: 'Jaisa Aurat Ko Mayke Jaake Lagta Hai...' Panchayat Actress Sunita Rajwar...

MP Travel Mart 2025: 'Jaisa Aurat Ko Mayke Jaake Lagta Hai...' Panchayat Actress Sunita Rajwar...

Bhopal News: Parked Car Catches Fire Near Bansal Hospital; Locals Rush With Buckets To Control...

Bhopal News: Parked Car Catches Fire Near Bansal Hospital; Locals Rush With Buckets To Control...

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT Arrests 61-Year-Old Chemical Analyst Arrested From Tamil Nadu

MP Cough Syrup Deaths: SIT Arrests 61-Year-Old Chemical Analyst Arrested From Tamil Nadu