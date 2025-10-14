MP News: Complaint Filed Against Bigg Boss Fame Tanya Mittal Of Tarnishing Gwalior's Reputation |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint against Bigg Boss fame Tanya Mittal has been filed by social media influencer Faizan Ansari in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the Divisional Commissioner's office, Faizan Ansari alleges that Tanya Mittal is tarnishing Gwalior's reputation by continuously making false statements.

Faizan says that Tanya Mittal's statements on Bigg Boss are sending a negative message to society. He has demanded that the administration take appropriate action in this matter.

Tanya Mittal recently entered the Bigg Boss 19 house. Since her entry, she has been in the headlines nationwide for her statements and controversies.

Tanya said on Bigg Boss that she comes from a very wealthy family. Her house is more expensive than five-star and seven-star hotels and is extremely luxurious.

Tanya told that she employs numerous servants for various tasks, from cooking to other tasks. She also said that she has bodyguards for her security.

Regarding her business, Tanya said that she has a variety of businesses, including sarees.

Tanya mentioned that she owns a collection of luxury cars. She also discussed her lifestyle on the show. She said that she goes to Agra for coffee and eats dal at a Delhi hotel. She also made another controversial remark, which landed her in the crosshairs of trolls.

She said that the biscuits she eats come from London, and that she flies to Dubai to eat baklava. After eating the baklava, she immediately returns on the next flight.