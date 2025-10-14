 Bhopal News: 5-Member SIT To Probe Btech Student’s Death
Bhopal News: 5-Member SIT To Probe Btech Student's Death

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure a swift and transparent probe into the death of B.Tech student Udit Gayki (21), allegedly due to a police assault

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
Bhopal News: 5-Member SIT To Probe Btech Student's Death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ensure a swift and transparent probe into the death of B.Tech student Udit Gayki (21), allegedly due to a police assault in the Piplani area. 

ACP Govindpura Aditi Saxena will lead the team, with Piplani SHO Chandrika Yadav, two sub-inspectors, and a constable as members. The team has been directed to submit its preliminary report within 48 hours.

DCP Vivek Singh said the team has been instructed to ensure that no piece of evidence is overlooked.

Police officials said that several crucial clues and new pieces of evidence have surfaced, including video footage from the scene and eyewitness statements, which are being examined closely.

The SIT will also recreate the sequence of events to determine what led to Gayki’s death. 

ACP Saxena said that the scene may be reconstructed for a better analysis, and statements from all relevant individuals will be recorded.

Meanwhile, Gayki’s family, friends, and locals paid tributes to him on Tuesday at a ground near BHEL. They assembled in large numbers and demanded strict action against the guilty policemen.

Two police constables allegedly assaulted Gayki while he was partying with his friends at Indrapuri on Thursday night. He died of internal injuries, which he allegedly sustained during the assault. The two constables were subsequently suspended, arrested, and sent to jail.

