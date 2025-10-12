Bhopal Stabbing Case: Deceased's Family Denies Claims That He Misbehaved With Cops |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The family of B.Tech student Udit Gaayki (21), who died after an alleged police assault, has strongly denied the claims made in the FIR that he misbehaved with the constables and threatened to strip them of their uniforms. Family members and friends insisted that Udit was polite, respectful and incapable of such conduct.

“Udit could never abuse or threaten anyone, let alone a policeman,” said his cousin Tarun. “If he really wanted to fight or argue, why did he run away from the car? He ran only out of fear and not arrogance,” he claimed.

Udit’s friends also described him as a quiet and well-mannered youth. “He was scared that if the police caught him drinking his family’s reputation would suffer. He was not the kind of person to argue or use foul language”, they added.

Udit’s friends, who were with him that night, said he deeply cared about his family’s honour and never behaved aggressively. “He was tense because of the police’s tone and just wanted to avoid trouble. The claim that he threatened the constables is false,” one of them said.

Their statements directly contradict the version given by the accused policemen in the FIR. According to the FIR, constables Saurabh Arya and Santosh Bamaniya of Piplani police station said they found a red car parked suspiciously near a construction material shop in Indrapuri at around 1:30–2 AM on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

They claimed that the occupants were heavily intoxicated and played loud music. When questioned, one youth allegedly told them to “mind their own business” and ran away after which constable Arya chased him.

The FIR further said that Udit stumbled, fell after hitting a parked vehicle and then became aggressive, threatening to have the constables stripped of their uniforms. Arya admitted that he used “minor force” on Udit’s legs to control the situation.

However, CCTV camera footage from the area showed constable Saurabh Arya hitting Udit with a baton while chasing him. Moments later, Udit was found unconscious and later declared dead at AIIMS Bhopal.

The short post mortem examination report described the cause of death as “traumatic haemorrhagic pancreatitis due to blunt trauma,” and the manner of death as homicidal.