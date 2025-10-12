MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart 2025

MP News: The State Is A Nursery Of Talent, Says Actor Gajraj Rao On Day 2 Of Travel Mart |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao on Sunday called Madhya Pradesh a “nursery of talent.” Speaking at a panel discussion titled “The Future of Film Sector in Madhya Pradesh: From Reel to Real Growth” during the second day of Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2025 at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Rao said, “With its rich legacy of theatre and literature, Madhya Pradesh has a vast pool of skilled performers. There is hardly a need to bring supporting artists from Mumbai.”

Eminent lyricist, composer and actor Swanand Kirkire said, “Bhopal is truly city of artists. For filmmakers, collaborating with Madhya Pradesh’s talent is a privilege. The state’s rich cultural heritage and stories rooted in its soil deserve to be shared with the world.”

Gullak and Panchayat actor Sunita Rajwar said, “The warmth of its soil and people makes it feel like home — coming here is like returning to my maternal place.” Director Vishal Furia said that Madhya Pradesh offers all elements needed for compelling film scripts. Actor Shivankit Singh Parihar, who moderated the session, said, “Every corner of this land feels personal and nostalgic.”

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Home Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, “Madhya Pradesh is a film city in itself. Every location here is aesthetically captivating and adds immense beauty to cinematic storytelling.”

CS inaugurates B2B event, expo

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain inaugurated B2B (Business-to-Business) event and exhibition at MVM Ground. He also opened Madhya Pradesh Tourism Pavilion and rural tourism showcase Village Vibes. Jain interacted with girls trained under the Safe Tourist Destination project for women and observed live demonstrations of Maa Ki Rasoi, block printing, souvenir shops, Chanderi saree weaving, and Gond painting. The Chief Secretary was welcomed with traditional drum and flute performances.

4K B2B meets held

Over 4,000 B2B meetings took place, with 121 seller stalls featuring hotel groups, resorts, tour agencies and travel companies from Madhya Pradesh and across India. The sessions saw participation from 87 international tour operators, travel media representatives and influencers.