 MP Feet-Washing Case: 2 Arrested, 2 On Run In Damoh; Main Accused Among Those Arrested
A Dalit youth was made to wash a man's feet sitting in front of him with his legs stretched out

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Damoh police have arrested two accused in the feet-washing and drinking case, while two others remain on the run, officials said on Sunday. The main accused has been taken into custody.

SP Shrutkirti Somwanshi said the controversy began after villagers of Sataria had decided on total prohibition of liquor in the village during a meeting on September 14. On October 6, Anuj Pandey allegedly broke the agreement and used abusive language against villagers.

The next day, villagers asked Anuj to apologise at Shankar temple, but he failed to appear. A protest rally was held. On October 8, Purshottam Patel, using AI, prepared a photograph showing Anuj wearing a garland of shoes. Villagers called him to the temple and asked him to delete the photograph and pay Rs 5,100, which he did.

The Brahmin community then demanded that Purshottam should apologise to Anuj by washing his feet and drinking the water. On October 10, the act was carried out at the temple, and some villagers recorded and circulated a video of the incident on social media.

Damoh police registered a case against Anuj Pandey and three others. So far, two accused, including Anuj, have been arrested, and the remaining two are being pursued.

