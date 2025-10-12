Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Collects ₹97,900 Fine For Dumping C&D Waste | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its cleanliness drive, collecting Rs 97,900 as fine in a single day for violations related to construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping and littering across the city.

In a major crackdown on Sunday, BMC imposed spot fines of Rs 52,250 in 40 cases against individuals and contractors found dumping C&D waste on roads and public spaces.

The highest numbers of violations 13 cases were reported in Zone 14, resulting in fines worth Rs 17,500, followed by Zone 10 with Rs 11,000 and Zone 18 with Rs 6,000 in penalties.

The action follows Commissioner Sanskriti Jain’s directives issued during her first Smart City board meeting, where she set a 15-day deadline for removing all C&D waste from the city and instructed that garbage be lifted immediately after sweeping to prevent visible piles.

In addition to the C&D waste cases, the health department staff took action against general sanitation violators, imposing Rs 45,650 in spot fines across 212 cases of littering.

Officials said the corporation’s aim is to ensure cleaner surroundings and improved air quality under the ongoing cleanliness campaign.