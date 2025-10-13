Indore News: Woman, Minor Daughter Injured As Baneshwari Travels Bus Hits Scooter |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old woman was severely injured while her nine-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries when a speeding Baneshwari Travels bus allegedly running in the wrong lane hit their scooter and then collided with a divider in the Tukoganj police station area on Sunday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle at high speed when it collided head-on with the woman’s scooter. The scooter was trapped beneath the bus, which finally came to a halt after crashing into the divider. Passersby rushed to help and took the injured mother and daughter to a nearby hospital, where the woman is currently undergoing treatment. Locals caught the errant driver on the spot and the police later seized the bus.

The injured woman has been identified as Arshi (29), wife of Irshad Ali, a resident of Khajrana and her daughter as Zarnish Ali (9).

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said the accident occurred at around 6:15 PM on Rajkumar Bridge when the bus belonging to the travel firm owned by the family of BJP MLA Rakesh ‘Golu’ Shukla hit the scooter. The bus was moving uphill from the railway station side, while the woman was riding downhill. “The bus hit her scooter, injuring both mother and daughter. Police have seized the bus and are recording the victims’ statements,” he said.

Eyewitnesses added that the bus, operated under the name Baneshwari Travels, had “Golu” written on its rear side and the impact of the collision was so intense that the scooter was completely crushed under the bus.

Arshi’s husband Irshad Ali, who works as a field executive in a private company, said that his wife was returning home to Khajrana from her maternal house with their daughter when the accident occurred. The collision was so severe that Arshi’s left leg was fractured in two places, while Zarnish escaped with minor injuries.

FLASHBACK

Earlier, a family of four was killed in an accident involving a Baneshwari Travels bus. On September 17, a couple and their two minor children were killed when a speeding bus belonging to the travel firm of MLA Golu Shukla’s family hit their motorcycle in the Sanwer police station area.

The tragedy occurred near Ringnodiya village on the Indore–Ujjain Road, killing Mahendra Solanki (35),his wife Jayshree Solanki (33) and their sons Jigar (5) and Tejas (14).