Indore News: National And International Legal Luminaries To Attend 2-Day Law Symposium In City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day international symposium for judges, advocates, and law students on the theme “Involving Horizons: Navigating Complexity and Innovating in Commercial and Arbitration Law in the Digital World” is being organised from Saturday.

The event is jointly hosted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Madhya Pradesh State Judicial Academy, in collaboration with the Danish Patent and Trademark Office. The symposium aims to provide a global platform for meaningful dialogue on the evolving digital landscape of commercial and arbitration law.

The objective of the symposium is to strengthen the understanding of new legal challenges arising from digital transformation, data-driven economies, and international transactions. It also seeks to promote the harmonisation of legal frameworks with technological innovation, enhance institutional capacity, and foster cooperation among judicial systems of India, the European Union, and other global partners.

The inaugural session will take place on Saturday in the Imperial Hall of the Brilliant Convention Centre. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest, while distinguished guests from the Supreme Court of India, including Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Justice Rajesh Bindal, and Justice Aravind Kumar, will grace the occasion.

Also present will be Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, and several eminent international delegates including Maria Skou, Deputy Director General, Danish Patent and Trademark Office; Erling Vestergard, Senior Advisor; Mattias Karlsson Dinetz, Senior Advisor, International Cooperation and Projects; Dr Christian Bergqvist, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Copenhagen; Petar Petrov, Judge, Regional Court of Dimitrovgrad, Bulgaria; and Dr Louise Boisen, IP Counsellor, Royal Danish Embassy.

Over two days, the symposium will feature six technical sessions focusing on contemporary themes such as the evolving dimensions of technology and commercial law, liability of internet intermediaries, fair competition in online commerce, arbitration frameworks from Indian and EU perspectives, criminal enforcement of illegal online activities, and intellectual property and innovation. Eminent jurists, legal scholars, and policy experts from India and abroad will share their insights and experiences on these vital issues.

[Story by Staff Reporter]