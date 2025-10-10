 MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K To 20K Samples
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K To 20K Samples

MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K To 20K Samples

Drug Controller’s office gives proposal of ₹200 crore to Centre

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K To 20K Samples |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhindwara cough syrup incident, which led to the death of 25 children, exposed the state’s limited drug-testing capacity. Now, the Madhya Pradesh government plans to increase its annual testing from 6,000 to around 20,000 samples, enabling faster detection of adulterated syrups and other contaminated medicines.

A senior from the Office of the Controller, Food and Drugs Administration, said on the condition of anonymity that a proposal has been made to the Centre, seeking a whopping Rs 200 crore for an upgrade of the existing three drug test labs in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, and the one coming up in Gwalior.  A similar proposal has also been submitted to the state government, requesting a sum of Rs 180 crore for the upgrade of drug testing labs. 

Read Also
MP News: Now, SDOP Suspended In ₹2.96 Crore Hawala Money Loot
article-image

Upgraded drug testing labs would be able to handle up to 20,000 samples per year. 

The officer added that once the funds are received, work will be done on establishing micro labs and expanding the testing facilities. Additionally, a legal cell and a training cell would be established. The staff strength would also be increased, with the recruitment of around 100 staff, including scientists. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Proposal made at high-level meeting

A high-level meeting was held at the Mantralaya on Friday in the presence of a secretary-level officer from the Centre. While state Drug Controller Dinesh Shrivastava was present for the meeting, the Drug Controllers of various other states participated virtually. It was at this meeting that a proposal was made to the Centre seeking funds for the upgrade of drug testing labs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against 7, Including Ex-President Of Gourav Housing Society

Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against 7, Including Ex-President Of Gourav Housing Society

MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K...

MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K...

MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport

MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Chemists Continue Protest Over FDA Raids

MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Chemists Continue Protest Over FDA Raids