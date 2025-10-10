MP News: After Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case Focus On Increasing Annual Drug Testing Capacity From 6K To 20K Samples |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhindwara cough syrup incident, which led to the death of 25 children, exposed the state’s limited drug-testing capacity. Now, the Madhya Pradesh government plans to increase its annual testing from 6,000 to around 20,000 samples, enabling faster detection of adulterated syrups and other contaminated medicines.

A senior from the Office of the Controller, Food and Drugs Administration, said on the condition of anonymity that a proposal has been made to the Centre, seeking a whopping Rs 200 crore for an upgrade of the existing three drug test labs in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, and the one coming up in Gwalior. A similar proposal has also been submitted to the state government, requesting a sum of Rs 180 crore for the upgrade of drug testing labs.

Upgraded drug testing labs would be able to handle up to 20,000 samples per year.

The officer added that once the funds are received, work will be done on establishing micro labs and expanding the testing facilities. Additionally, a legal cell and a training cell would be established. The staff strength would also be increased, with the recruitment of around 100 staff, including scientists.

Proposal made at high-level meeting

A high-level meeting was held at the Mantralaya on Friday in the presence of a secretary-level officer from the Centre. While state Drug Controller Dinesh Shrivastava was present for the meeting, the Drug Controllers of various other states participated virtually. It was at this meeting that a proposal was made to the Centre seeking funds for the upgrade of drug testing labs.