MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Betul police arrested four accused on Friday for their role in stirring communal tension in Multai town on Thursday. The town’s market had been temporarily closed by Hindu organisations, but business returned to normal later in the day.

The clash began as a minor road incident between two bikers from different communities. SP Virendra Jain said the dispute escalated after Shishupal Yadav, Betul district head of the RSS, was allegedly hit by a bike driven by a Muslim youth at a market in Multai. Others from both sides joined in a physical fight, leading to a broader confrontation between neighbours from the two communities.

Police intervened to separate the groups and restore order. Following the incident, a group of people protested at Multai police station, demanding strict action against those who tried to harm the RSS leader.

Authorities imposed Section 144 in Multai and conducted heavy police deployment with flag marches. Additional forces were called from Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts. Two Sub-Inspectors present at the scene were suspended for negligence. The market reopened later due to Karwa Chauth festivities.