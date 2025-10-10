 MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

Minor road dispute sparks tension; market closed temporarily

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Betul police arrested four accused on Friday for their role in stirring communal tension in Multai town on Thursday. The town’s market had been temporarily closed by Hindu organisations, but business returned to normal later in the day.

The clash began as a minor road incident between two bikers from different communities. SP Virendra Jain said the dispute escalated after Shishupal Yadav, Betul district head of the RSS, was allegedly hit by a bike driven by a Muslim youth at a market in Multai. Others from both sides joined in a physical fight, leading to a broader confrontation between neighbours from the two communities.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut October 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In New Subhasha Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Golghar...
article-image

Police intervened to separate the groups and restore order. Following the incident, a group of people protested at Multai police station, demanding strict action against those who tried to harm the RSS leader.

Authorities imposed Section 144 in Multai and conducted heavy police deployment with flag marches. Additional forces were called from Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts. Two Sub-Inspectors present at the scene were suspended for negligence. The market reopened later due to Karwa Chauth festivities.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

MP News: 4 Held, 2 Cops Suspended After Communal Tension In Multai

Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal News: Starlingwing Flying Academy To Set Up Flying Training Organisation At Raja Bhoj Airport

MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Chemists Continue Protest Over FDA Raids

MP Cough Syrup Tragedy: Chemists Continue Protest Over FDA Raids

MP News: Over 900 Syrup Samples Collected In State After Chhindwara Tragedy

MP News: Over 900 Syrup Samples Collected In State After Chhindwara Tragedy

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sets 15-Day Deadline To Clear Construction &...

Bhopal News: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sets 15-Day Deadline To Clear Construction &...