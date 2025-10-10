Bhopal News: EOW Registers Case Against 7, Including Ex-President Of Gourav Housing Society |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then president of the Gourav Housing Society, Bhopal, and six others for cheating the founding members of the society, said officials here on Friday.

The case names Santosh Jain, the former president, along with Shishir Khare, Nanda Khare, Manoj Meek (partner of Subhalaya Villa), Bablu Satankar, Sunita Satankar, and Anita Bist Bhatt as accused in the alleged cheating of the society’s founding members.

EOW DGUpendra Jain said that the founding members of the society had filed the complaint against Jain and his associates.

According to the complaint, Jain got elected as the society’s president in 1999, but continued to hold the post even after his term ended. In 2005, he inducted eight members into the society without taking permission from the society's general committee.

Through a contract, Jain allegedly gave five acres of land to builder Subhalaya Villa without taking approvals from the general committee and the members.

Not only this, Jain allegedly handed over the society’s land to the builder, reducing the plots of the 44 original members, measuring either 2,400 sq ft or 1,500 sq ft, to 1,200 sq ft. He also added 49 new members without any approvals.

The then cooperative Deputy Commissioner, Bablu Satankar, allegedly ignored the irregularities and made his wife a member, even getting a plot in her name.

Another accused, Anita Bist Bhatt, who became the president at one point, also allegedly supported Jain and helped him sell the land.

Investigations revealed that between 2004 and 2006, more than 50 plots were sold to non-members. Some members were not living in Bhopal, and some of them had two plots.

[Story by Staff Reporter]