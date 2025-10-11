MP News: ‘Mujhe Aadesh Diya Gaya’: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Personally Gets Paan Packed For Wife Priyadarshani In Ashoknagar--VIDEO

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia personally visited a local paan shop to get his wife Priyadarshani Raje’s favourite paan packed in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar on Saturday.

A video has been circulated on social media in which Scindia can be seen talking to a shopkeeper at a paan shop. The shopkeeper greets him and says, “Sir, what brings you here today? Usually, madam visits.” Smiling, Scindia replies, “Mujhe aadesh diya gaya,” (I was instructed to come).”

He added, “If a call comes, just tell them I came personally to get the paan packed.”

Check out the video below :

He explained that his wife had visited the shop earlier and enjoyed the paan there, and he wanted to get it specially packed for her.

This is not the first time Scindia’s personal gestures have captured social media attention.

Earlier, during a public rally in Ashoknagar, a supporter shouted, “Scindia ji, I love you!” while he was addressing the crowd. Scindia paused briefly and replied, “I love you too,” charming the audience.

His approachable and down-to-earth personality, whether interacting with supporters or doing small personal gestures like packing paan for his wife, continues to win the admiration of the public and social media users.