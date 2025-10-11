MP News: Woman Dragged, Beaten Up On Karwa Chauth By Husband And In-Laws In Narsinghpur |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of domestic violence was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, where a woman was beaten by her husband and in-laws on Karwa Chauth.

The victim, Deepa Kaurav, a resident of Gadarwara, said she had gone to her in-laws’ house on the evening of October 10, 2025, to break her Karwa Chauth fast. Instead of being welcomed, she was allegedly abused, dragged, tied with a rope and beaten with sticks. The incident occurred in the Chichli area of the Narsinghpur district.

According to the reports, Deepa’s husband, Satyam assaulted her first, followed by his family members.

Deepa sustained severe injuries, with marks all over her body. She was taken to the district hospital and is undergoing treatment in critical condition.

According to her complaint, Deepa had married Satyam in a love marriage on May 21, 2024. Initially, relations were normal, but after her father’s death, her in-laws began harassing her for property.

She said, “My father left behind two houses, two plots, agricultural land and some bank balance. A month after his death, my in-laws demanded that I should transfer half of this property to them. When I refused, the harassment and beatings began.” Unable to bear the situation, Deepa had been living with her parents for the past six months.

Her mother sent her to her in-laws’ home for Karwa Chauth hoping for reunion but instead violence took place once again.

Gadarwara police station in-charge Vikram Rajak confirmed that a FIR has been registered, and the case has been transferred to Chichli police station for further investigation.