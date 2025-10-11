 MP News: Shop Stocked With Diwali Decoration Items Burned To Ashes In Jabalpur
Seven municipal fire engines made approximately 25 trips to control the fire; smoke-filled rooms are still being ventilated

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
MP News: Shop Stocked With Diwali Decoration Items Burned To Ashes In Jabalpur, No Casualties |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out at a three-story shop and warehouse located in Jabalpur's Galgala Mukadamganj on early Saturday morning.

The shop stocked with Diwali decorative items was completely destroyed resulting in losses estimated in lakhs of rupees.

The incident occurred at a time when the market was empty, which prevented casualties. Panic spread among nearby shopkeepers and residents as thick smoke surrounded the area.

Flames spread through the warehouse, packed with highly flammable goods made fire control operations challenging.

Seven municipal fire engines were rushed to the spot. It made nearly 25 trips to bring the situation under control.

Assistant Fire Superintendent Rajendra Patel said the team had to first break open the shutter using a JCB before entering the premises to control the flames from inside.

Firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby shops and residential buildings. Authorities confirmed that the fire has been fully extinguished, but smoke-filled rooms are still being ventilated. Relief operations continue at the site.

Police and fire officials have begun an inquiry into the cause of the fire. Initial suspicions point towards an electrical short-circuit, the exact reason will be confirmed after investigation.

