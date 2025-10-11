MP News: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Illegal Stay; Were Residing On Fake IDs Since 12 Years...

MP News: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested From Gwalior For Staying In India With Fake Documents | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Gwalior Police and intelligence agencies arrested 8 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in India using fake identity documents, as reported on Saturday.

The action was taken after information shared by the Haryana Police.

According to information, the Haryana Police had recently arrested several Bangladeshi citizens in Panipat.

During interrogation, they revealed that some of their relatives were living in Gwalior. Acting on this tip-off, the Gwalior Police, along with intelligence agencies, raided a house in Maharajpura area and detained 8 suspects.

Police said the accused had been living in India for around 12 years. They were staying on rent at the house of a local resident named Devendra Kansana.

One of the main accused, Mohammad Sharif, had reportedly entered India from Jessore district of Bangladesh about 12 years ago and gradually brought his relatives to settle in Gwalior.

Accused got jobs with fake Aadhaar cards

The suspects had managed to obtain fake Aadhaar cards and other Indian identity documents. Using these, they also opened bank accounts, bought SIM cards and took up local jobs.

Police have recovered several fake documents from their possession.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police, Dharamveer Singh, said that a state-wide campaign is underway to verify the citizenship of suspected foreign nationals.

Verification of the arrested individuals is being carried out, and a letter will be sent to the concerned authorities in Bangladesh for confirmation. If proven to be foreign nationals, they will be deported.

The police are also investigating other possible locations in the city where more illegal immigrants might be staying.