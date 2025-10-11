MP News: State Tiger Force Looking Into Satpura Tiger Poaching Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Satpura Tiger Reserve officials failed to nail down the culprits involved in the killing of a tiger found dead in August month, the forest department has given the responsibility of investigation to State Tiger Force (STF).

“STF is handling the case of tiger poaching. So far, there has been no concrete outcome,” Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director Rakhi Nanda told Free Press.

The case has become a hard nut to crack for the investigating officers as there is no such lead, which can take them to the accused.

In August last year, a tiger was found floating on the backwater of a river in the outer periphery of Satpura Tiger Reserve. The poachers had taken away its paw.

2 for translocation

Satpura Tiger Reserve authorities have identified two tigers, which are fit for translocation to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

“We have identified two adult tigers for translocation. We are awaiting directives from headquarters,” said Satpura Tiger Reserve Field Director Rakhi Nanda.

In all, 10 tigresses and a tiger are to be given to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. This is for the first time that state is going to give big cats to other states.