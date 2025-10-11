MP Travel Mart 2025: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Major Tourism Event Featuring Film Tourism, Heritage & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the MP Travel Mart in Bhopal on Saturday, returning after six years.

He will also hold discussions with investors and participate in key sessions during the event.

The Travel Mart will feature over 150 domestic tour operators, 27 international tour operators, 355 sellers, and several people from the film industry. Travel, hotel, and homestay operators will also take part.

The Travel Mart will be held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center (Minto Hall) and MVM College Ground.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board it will be the largest Travel Mart ever held in the state. CM will inaugurate the event in the evening, and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also attend.

The program will be chaired by Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trust Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi. Other notable attendees include IATO President Ravi Gosain, actor Raghubir Yadav, Praveen Shah, IHCL’s Praveen Chander Kumar, and Michelle Immelman, founder of Curious Journey.

Before the inauguration, Yadav will have one-on-one meetings with special delegates to discuss tourism investment and collaboration.

A MoU will be signed between the Tourism Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to develop tourism infrastructure and facilities around ASI-protected monuments in the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister will give Letters of Award for projects like a golf course in Raisen district and a wellness resort in Khandwa district. Agreements will also be signed with Curly Tales, Balaji Telefilm, and Atavi Bird Foundation to promote tourism.

अनुपम संस्कृति, संस्कार व प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य की धरा, राजा भोज की नगरी भोपाल में आज तीन दिवसीय Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2025 का शुभारंभ करूंगा।



झीलों के शहर में आयोजित पर्यटन के इस महाकुंभ में देश-विदेश से प्रतिभाग करने हेतु पधारे सभी प्रतिभागियों का हार्दिक स्वागत-अभिनंदन करता…

State to Launch Film Tourism Policy Report at Travel Mart

Additionally, the state will launch the “Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy Impact Report” and an international television commercial to promote tourism.

Tent city projects in Hanumantia, Mandu, Tamia, and Orchha will also receive Letters of Award. Helicopter services to make travel easier will be awarded to Jet Serve Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.

Minister Lodhi said the Travel Mart will boost employment in tourism. It will provide hotel and tour operators a chance to meet international and domestic buyers, increasing tourists and economic growth in the state.

Tourism Secretary Shivshekhar Shukla added that over 3,000 B2B meetings will take place, making it the biggest business event for tourism in Madhya Pradesh. There will also be international conferences and roundtable sessions on tourism, film, weddings, and corporate events.

Was stopped earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Madhya Pradesh had organised Travel Marts from 2014 to 2018, but the event stopped due to the pandemic. This new edition will showcase the state’s heritage, wildlife, rural culture, handicrafts, food, and film tourism.

Over 120 stalls will be set up to display products including local handloom and handicrafts.