MP News: Youth Abducted, Brutally Attacked With Stones In Morena; Dies On Way To Hospital | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A case of kidnapping and murder was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, where a youth was forcibly taken away in a car and brutally attacked with stones, leaving him critically injured.

According to information, the incident took place in Morena’s Nurabad area and the victim died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra alias Pathan Gurjar.

According to police, Dharmendra was travelling on his motorcycle near Tekri when a car hit him from behind. The people in the car forcibly picked him up and took him to Daurawali village. There, they allegedly attacked him with stones and left him by the roadside, assuming he was dead.

A local resident spotted him and informed the police. Dharmendra was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to a private hospital. His condition worsened and he was being taken to Gwalior for further treatment when he died on the way.

Attack linked to woman's disappearence

Police had earlier registered a case of kidnapping and assault against Ravindra Gurjar, Nihal Gurjar, Bharat Gurjar, Kapura Gurjar and 3 unidentified persons.

After Dharmendra’s death, the murder section has been added to the case. All the accused are currently absconding.

Dharmendra’s uncle, Surendra Singh, claimed that the attack was linked to the disappearance of Nihal Gurjar’s wife, Rekha.

He said Nihal had earlier accused his wife of injuring him during a family dispute and even lodged a police complaint against her.

Nurabad Police Station in-charge Saurabh Puri said the accused will now be charged with murder and efforts are underway to arrest them.