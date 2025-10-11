MP News: Bharat Bhavan To Become Excellent Theatre Training Institute, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two important MoUs were signed in Bharat Bhavan on Saturday evening in presence of chief minister Mohan Yadav and union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The first MoU was signed between Bharat Bhavan and National School of Drama (NSD) for restoration of Bhavan’s Rangmandal Repertory and reviving a glorious past. It will also expand theatre activities at Bharat Bhavan and quality plays will be staged.

“Theatre and other arts are also an important medium for introducing young generation to the rich past. Bharat Bhavan will now become country's premier theatre training centre by aligning with the NSD,” Yadav said.

The second MoU was signed between state tourism department and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conserve ASI-protected monuments, develop necessary beautification and develop tourism infrastructure, services, and public amenities.

These initiatives will be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. ASI's technical assistance will be provided in UNESCO-related projects and documentation. The MoU will be effective for five years.

Balaji Telefilms to produce films, web series

An agreement was also signed between Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor and additional chief secretary, Sheo Sekhar Shukla at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium under MP Travel Mart. Balaji Telefilms will produce films and web series in MP over the next five years at a cost of Rs 50 crore.