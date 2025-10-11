MP News: Bank Closure Disrupts AYUSH NEET Counselling; Students Struggle To Deposit Fees

Bank closure | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students and parents faced major difficulties depositing fees during the second round of state quota counselling for AYUSH courses.

The deadline to complete formalities, including admissions and cancellations at colleges for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BNYS courses, coincided with the second Saturday of the month, when banks remained closed.

The closure left many unable to pay fees, causing frustration and delays. Officials said admissions are merit-based for NEET 2025 eligible candidates, but more than fifty percent of seats in government and private AYUSH colleges remain vacant even after the second round. These seats will be filled in the third round and subsequent mop-up rounds.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson of the AYUSH Medical Association, urged the Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh, to schedule counselling on days when banks are open.

Many students come from rural areas with limited online access, and most online apps restrict single transactions to under Rs 1 lakh, while private college fees range from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.

He warned that if students are denied admission due to non-payment, accountability must be clarified. The state currently runs over 60 AYUSH colleges, including nine government institutions, with more than five thousand seats.