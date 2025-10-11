MP News: Rational Use Of Medication Must For Kids Aged 2–4, Says Bhopal Doctor | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cough suppressants are generally not recommended for children, but in cases of persistent cough, single-ingredient drugs or rational use of medication may be prescribed for children aged 2–4, said Dr Rajesh Tikkas, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

He spoke to Free Press about medical protocols and regulatory norms in the context of Chhindwara cough syrup tragedy.

What is the actual protocol for medical practitioners prescribing medicines to children?

If a cough is normal, no suppressant is advised. In cases of persistent or whooping cough, a single-ingredient drug may be prescribed for children aged 2–4. Whooping cough is a contagious upper respiratory infection that begins like a common cold but turns into a persistent cough. Children should not be given combination syrups, as they can cause side effects. Rational and cautious use of medication is essential because cough syrups offer limited benefit but carry considerable risk in children.

Are there any specific guidelines for doctors?

Both the government and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) have advised doctors to ensure rational use of cough syrups, as most childhood coughs are self-limiting and do not need medication. Physicians are asked to strictly comply with government advisories regarding paediatric cough formulations.

How can doctors rebuild public trust in medicines for children after Chhindwara incident?

Public trust is central to medical practice. After this incident, restoring it has become difficult. Doctors prescribe medicines but cannot test their chemical composition, which is the responsibility of the regulatory system.

What advice would you give to parents after this incident?

Parents should avoid over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and not reuse old prescriptions, even from qualified doctors. They must consult a doctor before giving anymedication, especially if the earlier prescription is outdated.

What changes are needed in drug testing mechanism?

There must be stringent checks on all medications, particularly fixed drug combinations, to prevent overdose and improper concentration. Guidelines should be created for parents, pharmacists, and doctors, along with awareness campaigns promoting the rational use of paediatric formulations.