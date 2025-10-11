Bhopal News: Additional Chief Secretary Drives Car To Inspect City, Angry At Poor Civic Infrastructure |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional chief secretary (ACS), urban administration and housing department, Sanjay Dubey on Saturday personally drove through various parts of the state capital to assess the condition of roads, metro stations and Housing for All (HFA) project.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor civic infrastructure, Dubey summoned the officials concerned on the spot and discussed immediate corrective measures.

Accompanied by municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain, metro rail officers, officials from the public works department (PWD) and the municipal corporation, Dubey toured several key areas and expressed serious concern over potholed roads and frequent traffic jams along the metro corridor.

Starting at 12 noon from Bogda Bridge, the ACS’s convoy moved through MP Nagar, Rani Kamlapati railway station and Hoshangabad Road, before visiting Trilanga and finally reaching 12 Number Multis.

Interestingly, when the sewage network was inspected, no spot was found broken except one at Arera E-2 near the BJP office which comes under the jurisdiction of the public health engineering department (PHE). At the last stop, the ACS reviewed the progress of the under-construction Housing for All (HFA) project and directed officials to expedite completion.

PWD roads and metro routes found in poor condition

At Jinsi intersection, near the weighbridge, the ACS stopped to question officials from the mechanical department of the municipal corporation about the road conditions.

The BMC’s superintending engineer Subodh Jain presented a city map and explained that most major roads fell under the jurisdiction of the PWD. Dubey instructed both departments to prepare and submit detailed maps outlining the roads under their control within two days.

The inspection revealed that roads along the metro corridor were in the worst condition. Near the Subhash Nagar Metro Depot, stretches meant to be roads had turned into uneven dirt tracks with potholes as deep as 8–10 inches. ACS Dubey drove his vehicle through these sections himself to personally experience the difficulties faced by the commuters.