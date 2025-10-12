MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 3,665 crore on the first day of its inaugural Travel Mart on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state will now host Travel Mart annually on October 11, 12, and 13, joining Kerala and Rajasthan in having fixed dates for the event.

The event, held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center, saw participants from 27 countries. Over 4,000 business-to-business meetings are planned under the Travel Mart, aiming to showcase the state’s culture and tourism potential globally. During the conclave, Sitarist television commercial, made by Anushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, was launched. CM also announced new helicopter services across three sectors to boost tourism.

Ekta Kapoor films in MP

During one-to-one meetings, Balaji Films’ Ekta Kapoor signed a five-year contract to shoot her projects in Madhya Pradesh, further promoting the state as a filming destination.

Union Minister hails MP tourism

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government has identified Madhya Pradesh as one of the best states for tourism, highlighting its vast potential.

CM inaugurates Travel Mart

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event, stating that MP has a glorious past and immense potential in religious, wildlife, heritage and health tourism. The Travel Mart will host over 700 participants, including more than 80 foreign tour operators from 27 countries, 150 domestic operators, 355 sellers, film representatives and media professionals.