 MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day

MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state will now host Travel Mart annually on October 11, 12, and 13

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
MP Travel Mart 2025: State Nets ₹3,665 Crore Investment On First Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 3,665 crore on the first day of its inaugural Travel Mart on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state will now host Travel Mart annually on October 11, 12, and 13, joining Kerala and Rajasthan in having fixed dates for the event.

The event, held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center, saw participants from 27 countries. Over 4,000 business-to-business meetings are planned under the Travel Mart, aiming to showcase the state’s culture and tourism potential globally. During the conclave, Sitarist television commercial, made by Anushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, was launched. CM also announced new helicopter services across three sectors to boost tourism.

Read Also
MP Travel Mart 2025: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Major Tourism Event Featuring Film Tourism,...
article-image

Ekta Kapoor films in MP

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Indian Railways Enhances Vande Bharat Express With Advanced Accessibility Features For Divyangjan Passengers
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Mumbai News: Decade On, Court Orders 43% Payout To Ponzi Scam Victims
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Maharashtra To Rope In Private Surveyors, Strengthen Revenue Machinery With New E-Service Centres
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute
Thane Court Convicts Vegetable Vendor For Attempted Murder Over Dog Dispute

During one-to-one meetings, Balaji Films’ Ekta Kapoor signed a five-year contract to shoot her projects in Madhya Pradesh, further promoting the state as a filming destination.

Union Minister hails MP tourism

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government has identified Madhya Pradesh as one of the best states for tourism, highlighting its vast potential.

CM inaugurates Travel Mart

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event, stating that MP has a glorious past and immense potential in religious, wildlife, heritage and health tourism. The Travel Mart will host over 700 participants, including more than 80 foreign tour operators from 27 countries, 150 domestic operators, 355 sellers, film representatives and media professionals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tome And Plume: Nobel To Krasznahorkai Who Predicted Fall Of Communist Rule In Hungary

Tome And Plume: Nobel To Krasznahorkai Who Predicted Fall Of Communist Rule In Hungary

Indore News: Welders’ Negligence Cause 3.45-Hour Power Outage, Police Complaint Filed

Indore News: Welders’ Negligence Cause 3.45-Hour Power Outage, Police Complaint Filed

MP News: Chhindwara Cough Syrup Toll Up To 25

MP News: Chhindwara Cough Syrup Toll Up To 25

MP News: CAG Also Warned Government Of Medicine Scam; The Drugs Banned By The Centre Were Purchased...

MP News: CAG Also Warned Government Of Medicine Scam; The Drugs Banned By The Centre Were Purchased...

Bhopal News: Two Cops Accused Of BTech Student’s Murder Arrested

Bhopal News: Two Cops Accused Of BTech Student’s Murder Arrested