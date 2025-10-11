MP News: 'Love And Friendship Has No Gender,' Bhind Youth Dresses As Bride To Observe Karwa Chauth Fast For Friend

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A youth celebrated Karwa Chauth for his close friend in a unique way, dressing up like a bride in Bhind on Friday.

For the occasion, Vinod Sharma wore a lehenga, applied makeup, and decorated a puja plate with a sieve and Karwa to perform the rituals.

On Friday evening, Vinod walked through Sadar Bazaar in his bridal attire. People in the market stopped to watch, and passersby on motorcycles were surprised.

Many initially thought a bride was passing through, but they realized the truth when they got closer.

Vinod said he was observing the fast for his close friend, Harish Sharma, wishing him a long life.

“I am keeping this fast for my friend’s long life,” Vinod said. “I will perform the rituals as a wife does, and after offering water through the sieve, I will break the fast.” Some people criticised the act, calling it unusual.

Vinod explained, “Friendship or love has no gender or rules. This fast shows my true feelings and dedication to my friend. Dressing up, applying makeup, and performing the rituals with the sieve were emotional moments for me. The idea came from Harish to make this friendship memorable. We made the video for fun and to show people what true friendship means.”