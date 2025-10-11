Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Period Of Warmth, Magical Feat, In Disarray & More |

‘Sanjays’ in soup

Most of the politicians named ‘Sanjay’ are back to the wall these days. An MLA of the BJP, also a former minister, has been cornered on an issue. He and his family are in discussion. Despite the BJP ruling the state, the politician is in trouble. The story of a former MLA named ‘Sanjay’ who switched over from the Congress to the BJP is no different. He has been sidelined in the party. After joining the BJP, he is almost sitting idle. Nor has he got any importance in the party. He was trying to return to his parent party before the election. Similar is the situation another former legislator, named ‘Sanjay', who defected from the BJP to the Congress, is facing. After a dispute with a minister, the politician is faced with difficulties in running his businesses. The problem with him is that he is not getting any importance in the Congress. On the other hand, the BJP has closed its door for him for now. Along with this, the relative of a senior politician named ‘Sanjay’ who joined the Congress from the BJP is also in trouble. His hopes for reaching the assembly lie shattered.

In disarray

Two senior leaders of the state Congress only agree to differ on any issue. The deaths of children in the Parasia area of the Chhindwara district because of adulterated cough syrup have hit the media headlines across the country, but the duo have taken different stands over the tragedy. While the MPCC president was interacting with those whose children had fallen prey to the killer cough syrup in Chhindwara, the Leader of the Opposition was holding a press conference on smart electricity meters in Bhopal.

Similarly, when the MPCC president demanded a sum of Rs 1 crore as compensation for the families of the children, the LoP urged the government to pay Rs 10 lakh as relief. Their differences continued. When the MPCC president held a press conference on the death of the children and took the government to task, the LoP addressed journalists on the same issue in Delhi. But what surprised everyone was the silence of the most important leader of Chhindwara on the tragedy. His son, too, remained quiet. The differences among their leaders over the issue have disconcerted the party workers.

His son’s story

The stories of the son of a minister in the state cabinet, who is never tired of telling the tales of his honesty, are in discussion these days. Whenever the minister meets his acquaintances, he sings the songs of his honesty. He is never weary of saying there is no other politician in the state as honest as he is.

On the other hand, there are reports that the minister’s son is interfering in the daily working, including transfers and postings, in the department. None of the important work can be done without his son’s assistance. Besides in the state capital, people in the nearby districts say any work can be done only if the minister’s son intervenes. Since the interference of the minister’s son in the department has deepened, there are many stories about it. Now, the officials say it is impossible that the minister should be unknown to his son’s activities.

Who is behind?

A BJP politician is trying to identify the leader issuing critical statements against him. A former legislator recently wrote an objectionable post on social media about the politician who was once important in the party. However objectionable the comments may have been, none of the ruling party members objected to them. Earlier, some other politicians also made comments against him. People in the corridors of power say that a leader of the ruling party is behind the campaign against the politician. Their rivalry is old. Now, the politician is trying to detect the person who is prompting his adversary to post such comments on social media. The politician may be adjusted to a place in the coming days. This is the reason that a few leaders have been advised to vilify the politician on social media. Ergo, the needle of doubt is pointed towards leaders of the ruling party behind hatching a conspiracy against him.

Magical feat!

There is a story about the Indian magician PC Sorcar, who made a train disappear from full public view. Sorcar is no longer with us, or else he would have studied how two SUV Defenders could have vanished from the premises of the office of the grand old party in the state. One of the Defenders was gifted to a legislator of the party a few months ago, but no sooner had the vehicle arrived at the party office than the party men looked at it with wide-eyed wonder.

The question that struck them was how the legislator could own such a costly vehicle. They began to dig out its sources, and they came to know that it was a gift from a senior leader of the party to another senior leader. Such a pricey gift left them amazed. But when they were trying to gather themselves from the stupor, the vehicle vanished from the scene. Before long, another Defender appeared. It, too, kicked up a controversy, especially among the rebels in the party who immediately informed the central leadership about it. But it also disappeared. The vehicles vanished, leaving the Congress bosses in the state fumbling for an answer – who was behind the disappearance of the Defenders? Was it the soul of the American magician Harry Houdini or that of his Indian counterpart Sorcar?

Period of warmth!

The frozen relationship between a young tribal leader of the Congress and a veteran leader of the party seems to be thawing. The period of warmth between them began after the veteran leader paid a visit to the residence of the tribal leader – though it surprised many Congressmen.

They had a reason to be surprised because there had always been a crevasse between them. When the Congress was in power, the tribal leader tore into his veteran counterpart over the issue of mining, causing a flutter in the party as well as in the government. But it is not known what caused the ice between them to melt. Their rivalry is old, and it traces back to the challenge between an aunt of the tribal leader and the veteran Congressman, so it is not known how long the period of warmness between them will exist.