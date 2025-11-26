Bhopal News: 50-Year-Old Labourer Bludgeoned To Death For Denying Beedi In Bhopal; One Arrested

Bhopal News: Man Murder By Crushing His Head With Stone For Not Being Given Beedi | Representative Image

Bhopal( Madhya Pradesh): A young man was murdered by having his head crushed with a stone in Bhopal’s Gautam Nagar area after he refused to give a beedi, on Wednesday.

The incident is said to have taken place between 5 - 6 am on Wednesday.

As soon as informed, the police arrived on the spot and took the accused into custody and started questioning him.

According to officials, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Suresh Kushwaha. He worked as a labourer and used to sleep on the footpath near the Gautam Nagar police station.

Case registered

The accused was identified as Kartik Rathore. He allegedly attacked Suresh with stones and killed him. Police have registered a case of murder and arrested Kartik.

The incident took place just 100 metres from the police station.

Police said the accused had celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Late at night, he passed by the spot and asked Suresh for a beedi.

When Suresh refused, an argument broke out. Early in the morning, Kartik returned, lifted a stone lying nearby and smashed Suresh’s face.

He later came back again to check if Suresh was still alive and hit him with the stone once more, killing him.

Police arrested the accused within 2 hours of the crime.