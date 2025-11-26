 MP News: 4000 Students Gather At Sehore’s VIT University, Vandalise Property, Torch Vehicles After ‘Jaundice Breakout’; Complain About Poor Quality Food & Water - VIDEO
MP News: 4000 Students Gather At Sehore’s VIT University, Vandalise Property, Torch Vehicles After ‘Jaundice Breakout’; Complain About Poor Quality Food & Water - VIDEO

The midnight protest was triggered after a jaundice outbreak in the campus. The students claimed that poor food and water quality led to a serious outbreak of jaundice, where few of the students reportedly died and several are admitted. Earlier, students protested against unhygienic toilet conditions, but the management overlooked the situation and assaulted the students

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 4000 Students Gather At Sehore’s VIT University, Vandalise Property, Torch Vehicles After ‘Jaundice Breakout’; Complain About Poor Quality Food & Water - VIDEO | Reddit

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive student protest turned violent at VIT University in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday night. As many as 4000 students gathered at the campus and allegedly vandalised property, chancellor’s bungalow and torched parked vehicles—cars, buses and bikes.

Notably, students protesting over a jaundice breakout in the campus lost temper after management refused to pay heed to their complaints of poor quality food, non-potable water and unhygienic toilets.

The students claimed that substandard quality food and water led to a serious outbreak of jaundice, where few of the students have reportedly died and several are admitted.

According to reports, two cars, a bus, an ambulance and several motorbikes were torched. Further, enraged students also vandalised the chancellor's bungalow.

Police deployed

Upon receiving information about the incident, heavy police forces from five nearby police stations were deployed in the campus to neutralise the situation.

Joint meeting between management and students

After the midnight tension, college management have declared official holidays till November 30. The college management will chair a joint- meeting with the students to come up to a resolution.

The cops will take all the applications of the students and a detailed investigation is underway to gather information about the ill students. Adequate police force has been deployed in the premises and the situation is being continuously monitored. Further action will be taken once the inquiry is completed.

