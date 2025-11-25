Bhopal News: Miscreants Release Video Challenging Police, Vow Revenge On Informers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Giving a challenge to police, a group of miscreants released a video declaring they are not afraid of going to jail, warning of dire consequences to informers on whose tip off their aides were caught.

One of the accused, seen holding a knife, is heard saying, “We are not going to jail for the first time, and we don’t fear it. But we will not spare the informers. We will cut them with this knife. After our arrest, we will reveal everything and expose who sent us to commit the crime.”

The video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday is believed to have been recorded by the same group of criminals who vandalised nearly a dozen vehicles on Saturday night in Green Park Colony under Gautam Nagar police station limits. They allegedly released the video after some of their associates were arrested.

Police have already arrested four persons in this connection while the search for the remaining suspects continues.

According to complainant Chandan Indauriya, he had parked his car outside his house after returning from Sehore. The accused, including one identified as Laddoo, allegedly started abusing upon seeing the vehicle parked on the roadside. When confronted, they attacked him and then smashed the wind shields of multiple parked cars in the area.

Meanwhile, ACP Rakesh Singh Baghel claimed that the video was old. However, efforts were underway to identify the culprits. Police have arrested Ankit Yadav (24), Aryan Panthi (20), Arjun Singh Sondhiya (22), Chinu alias Kunal Kuril (18) and paraded them publicly.