 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhupendra’s Constituency After 2 Years; Rajput Also Present
During the CM’s visit, both leaders were seen together. Bhupendra was absent during most of the previous tours of the CM. When Bhupendra was a minister, he was in charge of Simhastha in 2016. Yadav was overwhelmed by the welcome that he received in Khurai. He was welcomed during the roadshow.

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhupendra's Constituency After 2 Years; Rajput Also Present

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Khurai on Saturday for the first time after two years of taking over as CM.

Yadav visited almost all the constituencies of the BJP legislators. At an event held in Bhupendra Singh’s constituency, Khurai, Minister Govind Singh Rajput and former minister Gopal Bhargava were present together with Yadav.

Bhopa: Gas victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy accuse BMHRC of criminal negligence and mismanagement
Sagar has been politically hot for two years. A fight for political one-upmanship between Bhupendra and Govind is going on.

BJP’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, during his recent trip to Sagar, tried to bring the two rivals together.

During the CM’s visit, both leaders were seen together. Bhupendra was absent during most of the previous tours of the CM.

When Bhupendra was a minister, he was in charge of Simhastha in 2016. Yadav was overwhelmed by the welcome that he received in Khurai. He was welcomed during the roadshow.

Yadav announced development schemes worth Rs 312 crore for Khurai. Yadav was so overwhelmed by the reception, he said he wanted to stay in Khurai.

Rajput’s faux pas

Former minister Bhupendra Singh called Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after his speech. But then Govind Singh Rajput went to deliver his speech. Though Bhupendra referred to the shortage of time, Rajput gave his speech.

