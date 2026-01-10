MP News: Miscreants Tie Watchmen To Poles, Rob ₹2.5 Lakh At Govt Power Project Site In Datia

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A robbery of around ₹2.5 lakh took place at the Government of India’s 765 kV power transmission line project site in Datia on Saturday.

The incident took place the Dongarpur village area after five to six unknown men tied the watchmen outside and took the money.

According to information, the robbery happened at around 1:30 am. The accused reached the site on a tractor, took the watchmen hostage, tied them to poles with ropes, and threatened to kill them.

After this, they stole tools, cable equipment, and other project material and fled from the spot.

After the accused left, the watchmen managed to free themselves and informed the company management. Photos related to the incident later surfaced on social media.

Project Manager Sanjay Markhal confirmed the incident and said valuable equipment was stolen from the site. Following a complaint by the company, Goraghat police registered a case and began an investigation.

SDOP Vinayak Shukla said police teams are questioning people in nearby areas and trying to identify the accused with the help of viral photos. He added that the accused will be arrested soon.

Police are continuing their search for the robbers, and further investigation is underway.