MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar | Representative image.

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found lying dead about 30 metres off the road in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, as reported on Wednesday.

The deceased had injuries on the face and head. There were also scratch marks that typically occur when someone is dragged along a rough surface.

Police prepared a panchnama and sent the body to the mortuary. The deceased has not yet been identified yet, and officers are investigating from both murder and accident angles.

According to police officials, the case appears suspicious. The body was found lying near Mudra Satti Ghatiya village in the Jarua Kheda police station area.

Villagers discovered the body and informed the police. Officers arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter.

The deceased was wearing a jacket, a black T-shirt and blue shoes. The initials 'NS' were written on his hand. Police are collecting information from nearby villages to identify the deceased.

