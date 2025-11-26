 MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar
MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar

According to police officials, the case appears suspicious. The body was found lying near Mudra Satti Ghatiya village in the Jarua Kheda police station area. Villagers discovered the body and informed the police. Officers arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter. Police are collecting information from nearby villages to identify the deceased.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Body Of Unidentified 35-Year-Old Man Found Near Roadside In Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found lying dead about 30 metres off the road in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, as reported on Wednesday.

The deceased had injuries on the face and head. There were also scratch marks that typically occur when someone is dragged along a rough surface.

Police prepared a panchnama and sent the body to the mortuary. The deceased has not yet been identified yet, and officers are investigating from both murder and accident angles.

According to police officials, the case appears suspicious. The body was found lying near Mudra Satti Ghatiya village in the Jarua Kheda police station area.

Villagers discovered the body and informed the police. Officers arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter.

The deceased was wearing a jacket, a black T-shirt and blue shoes. The initials 'NS' were written on his hand. Police are collecting information from nearby villages to identify the deceased.

The station in-charge stated that the body of a young man was found on the roadside and that the case appears suspicious.

A panchnama has been prepared, and the body has been kept in the hospital. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Information is being gathered from the surrounding areas to establish his identity. The investigation is being carried out from both murder and accident angles.

