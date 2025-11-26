Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150 Unity March'; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya & Others Pay Tribute To 'Iron Man Of India' -- VIDEO

Indore News: Massive Turnout For ‘Sardar @150’ Unity March; CM Mohan Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya & Others Pay Tribute To 'Iron Man Of India' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahilyanagri witnessed a unique blend of tribute and patriotism as the state-level Ekta Yatra (Unity March) was warmly welcomed to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and thousands of citizens paid homage to Sardar Patel's statue on Patel Bridge by laying wreaths.

The shower of flowers on various city streets, the resounding sound of drums, and the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' & 'Sardar Patel Amar Rahe' echoed through the alleys of Indore, demonstrating that Sardar Patel's legacy of unity still holds the country together.

A large number of people from all districts of the state participated in this Ekta Yatra, organised by the state government. The local administration had made elaborate arrangements to welcome the Yatra in Indore.

Welcome gates were erected at various locations, and public representatives greeted the pilgrims with aarti.

यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के योग्य नेतृत्‍व में दुनिया के सामने आज भारत जिस रूप में दिखाई दे रहा है, वह सच्‍चे अर्थों में हम सभी के लिए स्वर्णिम समय है।



भारत के हर निर्णय और उपलब्धि में 'देश प्रथम' का भाव है... pic.twitter.com/fPUTObzN0L — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 26, 2025

'Sardar Patel merged 562 princely states,' recalls CM Yadav

While speaking at the main ceremony held at the Patel statue site, CM Mohan Yadav said "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is realising Sardar Patel's dreams. Sardar Patel not only created a united India by merging 562 princely states into India, but also laid a strong foundation for All India Services like the IAS and IPS, due to which our administrative system is still considered the best in the world."

CM Mohan Yadav took to X and wrote, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the scattered princely states. His contribution to strengthening the nation's integrity will always be unforgettable. As part of his birth anniversary year, I welcomed the Unity March from Nagpur, Maharashtra, and shared my thoughts at the event. This march, which began in Nagpur, the birthplace of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is providing immense inspiration for patriotism to every person.

'लौह पुरुष' सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी ने बिखरी रियासतों को एकता के सूत्र में पिरोया। देश की अखंडता को मजबूत करने में उनका योगदान सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा। उनके जयंती वर्ष के अंतर्गत नागपुर, महाराष्ट्र से चलकर आज इंदौर पहुंचने पर यूनिटी मार्च का स्वागत कर कार्यक्रम में विचार साझा किए।… pic.twitter.com/98e6L1LHJt — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 26, 2025

In his address, the Chief Minister added, "Sardar Patel is the person who transformed even iron into an ornament of unity. Today, on his 150th birth anniversary, let us all pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the country."

Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLAs, Collector Ashish Singh, Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar, and several more dignitaries were present at the ceremony.