MP News: 27th Doctrine & Strategy Seminar Concludes At Army War College In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Army War College in Mhow concluded the 27th Doctrine & Strategy Seminar focused on “Future Ready: Strengthening the Indian Army’s Capability for Tomorrow’s Warfare.”

The event gathered senior military commanders, veterans, speakers, strategic think tanks, members of academia and industry leaders for detailed discussions on future threats, technological preparedness and capability development needed for the 2035 operational environment.

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, addressed the seminar virtually, emphasising its role in preparing the Indian Army for evolving multi-domain threats and technological disruptions. Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant of the Army War College, stated that seminar insights will guide future doctrinal reforms, organisational restructuring and capability development.

The two-day seminar emphasised three main themes: “Future Battlefield Milieu 2035 – Indian Context,” “Technological Preparedness for Effective Prosecution of Operations” and “Crystal Gazing the Future Course.”

Deliberations centred on rapid military modernisation, proxy warfare tactics, grey zone competition and the increasing risks of coordinated multi-domain threats from adversaries.

Speakers stressed the need to strengthen the Army’s space and cyber security systems, improve early warning networks, and build better information and psychological warfare capabilities.

They also discussed new technologies such as drones and anti-drone systems, AI-based tools for battlefield decision-making, robotics, quantum-secure communications, and advanced surveillance systems operating from near space.

The seminar repeatedly highlighted the need for dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum and faster efforts to promote Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in key defence technologies. Industry experts showcased indigenous innovations and pointed out areas where capabilities can be expanded quickly.

The event ended with a renewed commitment to ensure the Indian Army stays future-ready and strong across all types of conflicts.