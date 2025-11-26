 Bhopal News: Naib Tehsildar Falls From Third Floor, Dies
Bhopal News: Naib Tehsildar Falls From Third Floor, Dies

Naib tehsildar Kavita Kadole posted in Vidisha district fell from her flat situated at third floor of a building and died on Tuesday, police said. Police are investigating the case from two angles, suicide and accident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Bhopal News: Naib Tehsildar Falls From Third Floor, Dies |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naib tehsildar Kavita Kadole posted in Vidisha district fell from her flat situated at third floor of a building and died on Tuesday, police said. Police are investigating the case from two angles, suicide and accident.

The revenue complex is situated on Sanchi Road of the district where the incident took place. Vidisha SP Rohit Kaswani said she fell down from the roof of the building at 11.30 am. Her slippers were found on the roof.

After the incident, she was rushed to nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. As soon as the news spread, collector, SP and other officials reached the spot.

The police have seized the complex and had conducted post-mortem.

She used to live alone on the third floor of the building and was unmarried. Her parental family lives in Indore. According to police, the short post-mortem report indicates that she died because of injuries.

The police will record statements of the family to find out the reason of the death.

