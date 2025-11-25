MP News: Delay In Work; Public Health Engineering Department Blacklists 280 Agencies, 22 Contractors | PHED

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to delay in implementation of work, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department has blacklisted 280 agencies. At the same time, 22 contractors have also been blacklisted and their contracts cancelled. Disciplinary action has been taken against 10 officers for violating the tender process and supplying substandard material in Jal Jeevan Mission.

Principal secretary, PHE department P Narhari disclosed this to chief secretary Anurag Jain during the review of Jal Jeevan Mission. It was also informed that the government had served show cause notices to 141 officers and 187 agencies for preparing wrong Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of main schemes in villages. In a fake guarantee case, a contractor was terminated and the matter was handed over to the CBI.

CS Anurag Jain directed to speed up the work of the Jal Jeevan Mission and to achieve the target of providing clean drinking water to every house in villages within the stipulated time. The quality control and regular review process should be implemented strictly, he said, emphasizing on zero tolerance towards any irregularity. The CS expressed satisfaction over tap connections to more than 80.52 lakh homes.

He was informed that the progress in providing tap connection was more than 72% and MP was the leading state in the country.

On the complaints of some villagers not getting domestic tap connections, the CS instructed the officials to figure out the reasons responsible.