 Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar
Chief minister Mohan Yadav launched three development projects worth Rs 194 crore in Kolar on Tuesday. They include inauguration of Sandipni School in Katara Barrai and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Multi Sports Stadium. Besides, foundation stone of infrastructure construction works under Amrit 2.0 was laid.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav launched three development projects worth Rs 194 crore in Kolar on Tuesday. They include inauguration of Sandipni School in Katara Barrai and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Multi Sports Stadium. Besides, foundation stone of infrastructure construction works under Amrit 2.0 was laid.

The modern sports complex in Kolar has been constructed at cost of Rs 11.50 crore. It will provide training to youths and increase their interest in sports.

Works under Amrit 2.0 project will cost Rs 155 crore. The works include 700-km sewage network, construction of 9 STPs of 171-LMD capacity. With completion of above works, Bhopal’s sewage network will increase to 60%.

Yadav said seven gates will would be constructed on main routes of Bhopal, which would be named after great personalities. On completion of two years of his government, foundation stone will be laid for construction of Vikramaditya Gate on Indore-Sehore road on December 13.

Sports stadium in Katara Barrai soon

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said a large sports stadium named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya would be constructed in Katara Barrai (ward 85). He also announced to develop Dussehra ground on 16-acre land in Kolar. A new police station will be set up in Kajlikheda, Kolar, he added.

