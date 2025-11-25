MP News: Deadlock Over Land Pooling To End Soon |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deadlock over the land pooling scheme, continuing for nine months, is about to end.

After the mediation by Akhil Bharatiya Bauddhik Pramukh Deepak Visupte, it is said that the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will not organise any agitation.

Visupte has brought the government and the farmers to the discussion table and disposed of the issue.

The BKS got angry after the government ordered modification of the land pooling scheme instead of withdrawing it.

The BKS also threatened to restart the agitation, and after the threat, the RSS intervened.

According to sources, the government is going to issue a gazette notification for the land pooling scheme.

In the notification, the order for modification of the scheme will be explained.

In the notification, it will be clarified what type of work will be done on the land acquired from the farmers.

The farmers are angry with the provision for acquisition of land for setting up social infrastructure in the order for modification.

The notification will make it clear that roads, sewage, and water tanks will be constructed on the land to be acquired from the farmers. Land will also be acquired to do necessary work for Simhastha.

A 50-km road will be constructed in the Mela area. Besides building basic infrastructure, other work will be done on the land.

The farmers think the government has not scrapped the land pooling scheme, so their land may be taken.

To allay fears among the farmers, notification will be issued to suit their choice.