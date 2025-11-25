 MP News: Madhya Pradesh Police Family Incentive Scheme Award; 25 State & National Level Players To Be Awarded
The first MP Police Family Incentive Scheme Award will be given to 25 state and national players in December. They include six siblings of two families of Neemuch who have won medals in swimming competitions. Madhya Pradesh police had instituted awards in January this year for sports achievers who had performed at state and national level as individual or in group and have won the medal.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first MP Police Family Incentive Scheme Award will be given to 25 state and national players in December. They include six siblings of two families of Neemuch who have won medals in swimming competitions.

Madhya Pradesh police had instituted awards in January this year for sports achievers who had performed at state and national level as individual or in group and have won the medal.

AIG, Irmeen Shah, told Free Press that provisions and eligibility criteria had been made for awards. “All the games, that come under purview of sports and youth affairs ministry, School Games Federation of India and police federations are eligible for awards”. The achievers of the current year are eligible but old achievers cannot apply under the scheme.

To make the procedure clear and transparent, the district unit heads (SP or commandant) zonal ADG and IG were told to prepare proposals to avoid disparity.

Award money For individual and group event

For national level gold medallists - Rs 10,000. For state level, it is Rs 5,000.

For national level silver medallists, it is Rs 8,000. For state level, it is Rs 4,000

For national level bronze medallists, it is Rs 6,000. For state level, it is Rs 3,000

Sibling achievers

Four daughters and a son of two families of Neemuch have won swimming contests. Kanak Shree Dharwal has won four gold medals at national level. At state level, Dharwal won nine gold medals, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals.

She also participated in an event in Japan. Her father and head constable Tej Pratap Dharwal said he lacked money for tickets to give to his daughter for a swimming competition in South Africa.

He said that earlier they had taken loan to send the girl to Japan. Her brother Lakshya Dharwal has also won two silver and two bronze medals.

Three siblings Rudranshi Gehlot, Naman Gehlot and Kanishka Gehlot have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the national and state level.

