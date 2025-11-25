 MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue

The statement made by IAS officer Santosh Verma on Brahmin girls at a function of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Karmachari Sangh on Monday snowballed into a major issue on Tuesday. The Brahmins across the country tore into Verma throughout the day. The leaders of the BJP and the Congress were critical of the statement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Comments On Brahmin Girls Whip Up Wrangle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statement made by IAS officer Santosh Verma on Brahmin girls at a function of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Karmachari Sangh on Monday snowballed into a major issue on Tuesday.

The Brahmins across the country tore into Verma throughout the day. The leaders of the BJP and the Congress were critical of the statement.

The members of the Brahmin Samaj staged sit-ins across the state, demanding action against Verma.

Meanwhile, Verma tendered an apology, saying his statement was twisted.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Service Road Near Targhar Bridge Closed For Repairs Until December 1
Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Service Road Near Targhar Bridge Closed For Repairs Until December 1
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve Transparency And Service Quality
Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification Covering 31 Stations To Improve Transparency And Service Quality
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About Noina & Raman's Wedding
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 25: Mihir Gets Shocked After Knowing About Noina & Raman's Wedding
Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With Advanced Robotics And Precision Oncology
Maharashtra News: Apollo Hospitals Opens 400-Bed Quaternary Care Facility In Pune’s Swargate With Advanced Robotics And Precision Oncology

According to him, out of his 27-minute address, only the speech delivered for two seconds was made viral.

He said he had no intention to say anything wrong about the girls of any community, and he only spoke about social equality.

Verma said, ‘‘Reservation should continue until a Brahmin gives the hands of his daughters to his sons.’’

Union minister Satish Ranjan Dubey also demanded action against Verma. Dubey said the caste-based and anti-women statement of a senior officer was objectionable.

Read Also
Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar
article-image

The statement indicates the divisive mindset, Dubey said, adding that Indian traditions teach everyone to respect others.

It does not teach anyone to disregard people, Dubey said, adding that the government will never pardon the people with narrow mindsets.

BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said some people with a casteist mindset were trying to break unity among the Hindus.

People with criminal mentalities cannot have their way, and unity of the Sanatani people will prevail.

The members of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj staged a sit-in outside the MP Nagar police station and handed over a memorandum, demanding an FIR against Verma.

The Mantralaya Adhikari and Karmachari Sangh submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla demanding action against the IAS officer.

Rs 51K reward announced for blackening Verma’s face

President of the Sanatani Sena, Bhagwati Shukla, has demanded the Chief Minister act against Verma as soon as possible. Or else, the person who blackens the face of IAS officer Santosh Verma will be given a reward of Rs 51,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Deadlock Over Land Pooling To End Soon

MP News: Deadlock Over Land Pooling To End Soon

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue

MP News: IAS Officer Santosh Verma’s Remark On Brahmin Girls Snowballs Into Major Issue

Bhopal News: Advocate Ends Life After Cyber Conmen Scare Him With ‘Terror Links’ Ploy

Bhopal News: Advocate Ends Life After Cyber Conmen Scare Him With ‘Terror Links’ Ploy

MP News: Cabinet Okays Proposal For Direct Local Body Elections

MP News: Cabinet Okays Proposal For Direct Local Body Elections

Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After...

Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After...