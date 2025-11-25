 Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After 6-Year-Old Girl Raped By Salman Khan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGoharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After 6-Year-Old Girl Raped By Salman Khan

Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After 6-Year-Old Girl Raped By Salman Khan

Expressing strong displeasure over inability to arrest the rape accused involved in outraging the modesty of a minor girl in Raisen district, chief minister Mohan Yadav ordered removal of Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey on Tuesday night. He reached police headquarters at 8.15 pm and reviewed the state’s law and order situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing strong displeasure over inability to arrest the rape accused involved in outraging the modesty of a minor girl in Raisen district, chief minister Mohan Yadav ordered removal of Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey on Tuesday night. He reached police headquarters at 8.15 pm and reviewed the state’s law and order situation.

He expressed displeasure over lackadaisical attitude of police in handling chakka jam staged in Mandideep. On his orders, SP Pankaj Pandey has been attached to PHQ.

He also expressed displeasure over carelessness with which police handled Mandideep road blockade. Misrod police station incharge Sandeep Pawar has been removed. Teela Jamalpura police station incharge Dinesh Pratap Singh has also been removed.

He demanded an explanation from Bhopal police commissioner regarding the rising criminal incidents in the city. He sought details from him on all incidents.

FPJ Shorts
'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Netanyahu's Visit Deferred
'Full Confidence In India's Security Under PM Modi': Israel After Netanyahu's Visit Deferred
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Mumbai Crime: 6 Arrested For Kidnapping And Selling 5-Year-Old Girl For ₹1.80 Lakh; Child Rescued From Panvel
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Read Also
Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar
article-image

The chief minister asked the department not to spare any criminal and take strict action against them. “Increase patrolling. Laxity will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

He also asked to inspect and take action against negligent officials. At the

meeting, chief secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Kailash Makwana, ADG Intelligence, Bhopal police commissioner and other officials were present.

Raisen incident

On November 21, the girl was playing in a house in her neighbourhood in Riasen district when the accused lured her with treats. The accused has been identified as Salman. She was admitted to AIIMS in a serious condition. Since then,

Since then, the villagers are protesting and demanding the arrest of the accused. The Raisen police failed to find the accused and till Tuesday evening the villagers were staging sit-in demanding the arrest of the accused. On Monday, a long traffic jam resulted because the villagers and other organisations members blocked the road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After...

Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After...

MP News: Despite Better Salaries, Hardly 30% Bond Doctors Join Government Job

MP News: Despite Better Salaries, Hardly 30% Bond Doctors Join Government Job

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar

Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar

Bhopal Power Cut November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ashirwad Colony, Bhensakhedi, Dashahara...

Bhopal Power Cut November 26: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ashirwad Colony, Bhensakhedi, Dashahara...

MP News: Voters Struggle To Find Their Names In Electoral Rolls

MP News: Voters Struggle To Find Their Names In Electoral Rolls