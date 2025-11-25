Goharganj Rape Case: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order After 6-Year-Old Girl Raped By Salman Khan

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Raisen SP, Reviews Law And Order |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing strong displeasure over inability to arrest the rape accused involved in outraging the modesty of a minor girl in Raisen district, chief minister Mohan Yadav ordered removal of Raisen SP Pankaj Pandey on Tuesday night. He reached police headquarters at 8.15 pm and reviewed the state’s law and order situation.

He expressed displeasure over lackadaisical attitude of police in handling chakka jam staged in Mandideep. On his orders, SP Pankaj Pandey has been attached to PHQ.

He also expressed displeasure over carelessness with which police handled Mandideep road blockade. Misrod police station incharge Sandeep Pawar has been removed. Teela Jamalpura police station incharge Dinesh Pratap Singh has also been removed.

He demanded an explanation from Bhopal police commissioner regarding the rising criminal incidents in the city. He sought details from him on all incidents.

The chief minister asked the department not to spare any criminal and take strict action against them. “Increase patrolling. Laxity will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

He also asked to inspect and take action against negligent officials. At the

meeting, chief secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Kailash Makwana, ADG Intelligence, Bhopal police commissioner and other officials were present.

Raisen incident

On November 21, the girl was playing in a house in her neighbourhood in Riasen district when the accused lured her with treats. The accused has been identified as Salman. She was admitted to AIIMS in a serious condition. Since then,

Since then, the villagers are protesting and demanding the arrest of the accused. The Raisen police failed to find the accused and till Tuesday evening the villagers were staging sit-in demanding the arrest of the accused. On Monday, a long traffic jam resulted because the villagers and other organisations members blocked the road.