 MP News: Cabinet Okays Proposal For Direct Local Body Elections
The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to table a bill in the upcoming assembly session for conducting direct election to the post of chairperson in Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad. Notably, from 1999 to 2014, direct elections were held for the post. In 2022, indirect elections were held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:52 PM IST
Rs 1 cr for martyr cop’s family

The cabinet also approved the proposal to provide

financial help of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ashish Sharma, inspector of the Hawk Force, Balaghat, who laid down his life while fighting naxals. Sub-inspector’s post will be given to his younger brother Ankit Sharma on compassionate ground.

To recall, Ashish Sharma died during an encounter with naxalites in Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh. He was a brave cop with an illustrious career. He got the President’s Medal twice and in 2021, he was decorated with the ‘Antrik Sewa’ Medal by the CM. In 2023, he got out of turn promotion.

CM to review work of all depts. from Dec 1-5

The CM will review the work of all departments from December 1-5. Along with a review of the work done in the past two years, he will also see the planning for the next two years and the challenges that the departments face.

Next cabinet meeting in Khajuraho

A decision was taken to hold a two-day meeting of government departments in Khajuraho from December 8. The next cabinet meeting will also be held in Khajuraho.

