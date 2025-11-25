MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation To Develop Dumna Nature Park |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has geared up to develop Dumna Nature Park, a largest urban forest, into a tourism hub. This initiative is expected to establish the Dumna Nature Park as one of Madhya Pradesh's leading tourist destinations in the future.

Municipal Commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar has given strict instructions to the officials of the department looking after parks to work in mission mode, so that this natural heritage can be made more attractive to tourists as early as possible.

Addressing the officials, the Municipal Commissioner said the Dumna Nature Park which covers approximately 2,000 acres, is a valuable asset to Jabalpur. He instructed to develop Dumna Nature Park as a tourism hub.

Its natural beauty, wildlife and the presence of the Khandari Reservoir make it a unique destination. Systematic development will attract not only local people but also tourists from India and abroad, increasing the city's income.

The commissioner expressed serious displeasure with the existing conditions in the park, such as broken bicycle tracks, lack of repairs and poor cleanliness. The park's entrance, parking lot and internal facilities should be immediately repaired and renovated.

The children's park, restaurant area and seating areas should be improved. Broken chairs should be removed and better facilities should be provided for visitors. All concerned officials have been instructed to work in a mission mode to complete the development work within the deadline.

A strategy should also be developed to increase revenue by enhancing the park's beauty and cleanliness. The officials have been clear that developing modern tourism facilities while preserving Dumna's natural beauty is a priority.