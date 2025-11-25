 MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power

MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power

The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited intends to procure 800 MW wind power (with additional capacity up to 100% under Greenshoe Option) from a project set up anywhere in India for a period of 25 years. Earlier also, the state bought wind power but less than this. This is probably for the first time that it is going to procure 800 MW wind power.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited intends to procure 800 MW wind power (with additional capacity up to 100% under Greenshoe Option) from a project set up anywhere in India for a period of 25 years.

Earlier also, the state bought wind power but less than this. This is probably for the first time that it is going to procure 800 MW wind power.

A senior official of the MP Power Management Company said that the state was taking a big leap towards green energy. The tender issued to procure wind power was one such step.

Wind energy was clean and available in non-solar hours. It would create an option for renewable energy, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Soldier Killed By Enemy Fire In J&K’s Kupwara Sector; Village Awaits Mortal Remains
Uttar Pradesh News: Hamirpur Soldier Killed By Enemy Fire In J&K’s Kupwara Sector; Village Awaits Mortal Remains
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Flag Hoisting Marks Beginning Of A New Era,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Flag Hoisting Marks Beginning Of A New Era,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO
26/11 Mumbai Attack Anniversary: 17 Years On, Questions Persist Over ISI Role, LeT Links And Possible Local Support
26/11 Mumbai Attack Anniversary: 17 Years On, Questions Persist Over ISI Role, LeT Links And Possible Local Support
Bombay HC Registrar Asks Authorities To Examine Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl Forced To Do 100 Sit-Ups; Teacher Booked Under BNS
Bombay HC Registrar Asks Authorities To Examine Death Of 11-Year-Old Girl Forced To Do 100 Sit-Ups; Teacher Booked Under BNS

“We have issued a tender under renewable energy purchase obligation and for electricity requirements,” the official said.

Read Also
Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 3 Development Projects Worth ₹194 Crore In Kolar
article-image

He added that there was a plan to have a good mix of renewable energy. A decentralised solar energy plant of 6000 MW would come up and a 1500 MW battery bank would also be established. All this would help in the use of solar energy in peak hours.

The RfS (Request for Selection) for purchase of 800 MW wind power through competitive bidding process said that in order to fulfill the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and to meet the future requirements of discoms, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) intended to procure wind power up to the capacity of 800 MW.

The wind power developer shall be required to supply wind power to MPPMCL from the already commissioned projects or new projects to be commissioned within the stipulated time period provided under Request for Selection up to the delivery point at its own cost.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power

MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation To Develop Dumna Nature Park

MP News: Jabalpur Municipal Corporation To Develop Dumna Nature Park

Bhopal News: Vehicle Numbers Increasing But Space Shrinking; Parking Wars Turn

Bhopal News: Vehicle Numbers Increasing But Space Shrinking; Parking Wars Turn

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Police Family Incentive Scheme Award; 25 State & National Level Players To...

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Police Family Incentive Scheme Award; 25 State & National Level Players To...

MP News: Deadlock Over Land Pooling To End Soon

MP News: Deadlock Over Land Pooling To End Soon