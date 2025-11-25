MP News: Green Stride; MPPMCL To Buy 800 MW Wind Power |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited intends to procure 800 MW wind power (with additional capacity up to 100% under Greenshoe Option) from a project set up anywhere in India for a period of 25 years.

Earlier also, the state bought wind power but less than this. This is probably for the first time that it is going to procure 800 MW wind power.

A senior official of the MP Power Management Company said that the state was taking a big leap towards green energy. The tender issued to procure wind power was one such step.

Wind energy was clean and available in non-solar hours. It would create an option for renewable energy, he said.

“We have issued a tender under renewable energy purchase obligation and for electricity requirements,” the official said.

He added that there was a plan to have a good mix of renewable energy. A decentralised solar energy plant of 6000 MW would come up and a 1500 MW battery bank would also be established. All this would help in the use of solar energy in peak hours.

The RfS (Request for Selection) for purchase of 800 MW wind power through competitive bidding process said that in order to fulfill the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and to meet the future requirements of discoms, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) intended to procure wind power up to the capacity of 800 MW.

The wind power developer shall be required to supply wind power to MPPMCL from the already commissioned projects or new projects to be commissioned within the stipulated time period provided under Request for Selection up to the delivery point at its own cost.